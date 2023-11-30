Missile Strike On Donetsk Region: Body Of Dead Man Pulled From Rubble In Novohrodivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Novohrodivka, Donetsk region, rescuers have pulled the body of a dead man from the rubble of a residential building hit by a Russian strike.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

At least five people have been injured.

Ten injured as Russians fire six S-300 missiles atregion's Pokrovsk district

"There may be four more people, including a child, under the rubble. The work continues," the State Emergency Service said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of November 30, Russian troops simultaneously fired six S-300 missiles at Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Myrnohrad came under attack.