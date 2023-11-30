Zelensky Visits Frontline Command Post Of Kupiansk Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the frontline command post of Kupiansk defenders.
He said this in a post on his Facebook page , Ukrinform reports.
“The fighters on the Kupyansk front are defending the peaceful life of Ukrainians, the people of Kharkiv region. I thank the warriors for their service, for defending our state! I wish them victory, to stay strong and keep up the momentum,” Zelensky said.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with soldiers conducting offensive operations in Kherson region.
