President Ilham Aliyev Approves Signed Agreement With Rwanda

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
a law on approval of the "Agreement signed between the Government
of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of
Rwanda", Trend reports.
According to the law, the "Agreement between the Government of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of
Rwanda on exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports
from visa requirements" signed on September 20, 2023 in New York,
was approved.
MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107515704
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.