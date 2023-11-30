-->


President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree Approving Provision On 'Golden Book' And Special Scholarship For Young Talents


11/30/2023 7:19:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Provision on 'Golden Book' and special scholarship for young talents".

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been instructed to solve issues arising from this decree.

