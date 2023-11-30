MP: Ngos' Cooperation Can Stimulate Deepening Of Azerbaijani-Uzbek Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Sara Ganjiyeva, AZERNEWS
The signing of a memorandum on NGO cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is noted as an initiative organised
within the framework of the forum held in Fuzuli.
This step will further strengthen the cooperation of
non-governmental organisations in the two countries and will have
an important impact on social development in the region.
It will also enable the development of relations between
humanitarian organizations in the two countries.
In a comment to AZERNEWS on the issue, the
economist and MP, Vugar Bayramov, said that the cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is very deep and covers all sectors
except NGOs and civil societies. So, according to him, it was
expected that the two countries would cooperate and share their
experiences in this sector as well.
“The deepening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan
in all fields is observed. Strategic relations between the
countries are expanding. This, of course, made the establishment of
new cooperation inevitable not only at the official or business
level but also at the level of non-governmental organisations and
civil society. In this context, of course, the strengthening of
cooperation between non-governmental organisations will also allow
countries to share their experiences in this direction. The
memorandum will serve to strengthen cooperation in the field of
civil society between the countries. Joint meetings, implementation
of joint projects, sharing of experience, and presentation of facts
about countries should be evaluated from the perspective of this
memorandum,” the MP said.
V. Bayramov emphasised that the memorandum will play an
important role in developing relations in this sector. Besides, it
will pave the road for further opportunities in other sectors as
well. In addition, he thinks that the two countries will create a
special fund for the implementation of joint projects.
“The main purpose of the memorandum is to strengthen the
activity and contribute to the deepening of strategic cooperation
between the countries. At the same time, of course, there are great
opportunities for cooperation in other areas. Opportunities for
cooperation in the field of business are increasing, and in this
direction, I think that both the creation of a special fund and the
implementation of joint projects will make a special contribution
to the rapprochement of the countries. In terms of Azerbaijan's
contribution to the sector of non-governmental organisations, of
course, this is important both in terms of the implementation of
joint projects and, of course, in terms of sharing these
experiences. It can also be noted that applying for joint funds is
considered important from the point of view of the implementation
of joint projects. From that point of view, non-governmental
organisations of both countries will be able to benefit from this
cooperation,” Vugar Bayramov said.
MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107515700
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.