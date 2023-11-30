Catalonia faces water crisis, Barcelona to have water shipped in by boat

(MENAFN) As Catalonia in northeast Spain grapples with its worst drought on record, tighter water restrictions came into effect on Wednesday, raising concerns that Barcelona, the region's largest city, may need to have fresh water shipped in by boat in the coming months. Reservoirs that supply water to around 6 million people, including Barcelona, are currently filled to only 18 percent of their capacity, compared to Spain's overall reservoir capacity of 43 percent.



The extended drought in Catalonia is attributed to the impact of climate change, leading to increasingly hot and dry weather. Barcelona has been dealing with the water shortage by relying on Europe's largest desalination plant for drinking water, as well as a sewage treatment and purification plant to compensate for the decline in water from wells and rivers.



Catalonia officially entered the "pre-emergency" phase for drought, necessitating a reduction in daily water use per person from 230 to 210 liters (60 to 55 gallons). This includes both personal use and the water consumed by town halls per inhabitant for services. Municipal governments are now prohibited from using drinking water for street cleaning or lawn watering, and water limits for industrial and agricultural use have been increased.



If water reserves drop below 16 percent capacity, Catalonia would enter a full-blown drought "emergency." In such a scenario, water would be limited to 200 liters (52 gallons) per person, potentially decreasing further to 160 liters (42 gallons) per person. Additionally, all irrigation in agriculture would require prior approval. Authorities warn that the declaration of a drought "emergency" could be just weeks away unless substantial rainfall occurs. The situation highlights the urgent challenges posed by climate-related water scarcity, prompting measures to conserve and manage water resources effectively.



