Non-Kuwaiti Children With Cancer Relieved Of Health Fees - Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi has decided to exempt non-Kuwaiti children with cancer from all fees of health services offered by public hospitals and clinics.

However, the minister stipulated that targeted children must have valid residence, and be aged no more than 16 years when initially diagnosed with cancer in Kuwait, with fee relief lasting until age of 18, the ministry said in a press release. (end)

amj









MENAFN30112023000071011013ID1107515627