IFJ: Journalists In Palestine Informing World Despite Deeply Concerning Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The situation on the ground in Palestine is deeply concerning, but the journalists are holding their heads high and carrying out their mission to inform despite the situation, said the IFJ Thursday.

From November 21 -24, General Secretary of International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) Anthony Bellanger undertook a mission to Palestine to support journalists - members of its affiliate, Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate (PJS), particularly those in Gaza, IFJ said a press release.

At least 58 Palestinian journalists have been killed since October seventh, the date when the Israeli occupation army started its aggression on the Gaza Strip.

"Never in recent history has the profession experienced such a massacre in such a short space of time, a 'Journacide'," it noted.

The PJS organized a working meeting between the IFJ General Secretary and the elected officers of the union, and then with injured journalists and journalists who have been detained in Israeli occupation prisons.

Numerous media visits also took place in Ramallah -- to the Palestine Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Al-Jazeera, Al-Arabia TV, Nisaa FM, Ajyal Radio Network and the editorial office of the daily Al-Ayyam -- and all these exchanges showed just how nightmarish the daily lives of Palestinian journalists are, both in the West Bank and Gaza.

When journalists are not being molested, threatened or injured by the Israeli military, they are prevented from covering events because the Internet is cut off by the Israeli authorities, said the IFJ.

A delegation from the PJS and the IFJ met the director of the UNESCO office in Ramallah, the United Nations agency responsible for the protection and safety of journalists. They started preparations for the post-conflict period in the Gaza Strip.

This will include the delivery of medical kits for first aid, batteries for mobile phones, bullet-proof waistcoats and helmets, as well as the installation of a "safe house" in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, so that journalists can work in a safe and secure environment.

On his part, IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger reiterated, "The IFJ's duty is to stand by its Palestinian members, whether they are in the West Bank or Gaza. We are calling for a definitive ceasefire."

"This massacre must stop immediately and I call on the Israeli government to respect international law, which protects civilians, including journalists. Solidarity is at the heart of our actions and the IFJ would like to remind you this week that it will continue to work with the United Nations and its affiliates to ensure a decent future for your members. The IFJ stands in full solidarity with the Palestinian journalists who continue to fulfill their mission to inform. As soon as the situation allows, the IFJ will visit Gaza."

The Brussels-based IFJ represents more than 600,000 journalists in 146 countries. (end)

