Britain Sends Warship To Gulf Region To Enhance Regional Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced Thursday the deployment of destroyer HMS Diamond to the Gulf region to promote global security and stability.

Shapps added in a press release that the destroyer will join Operation Kipion, the UK's maritime presence in the Gulf and the Indian Ocean, to help ensure the freedom of navigation in the region, reassure merchant vessels and ensure the safe flow of trade.

The HMS Diamond will provide support for HMS Lancaster and mine-hunting ships already in the area and working to keep shipping lanes open. (end)

