Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA -- Qatar Foreign Ministry announces that the Palestinian and Israeli sides have reached an agreement to extend the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional day.

RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces release the sixth batch of Palestinian prisoners as part of the humanitarian truce with the Palestinian resistance movement (Hamas).

ABU DHABI -- The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as the Conference of the Parties (COP28), kicks off in Dubai Expo City, lasting until December 12.

LONDON -- UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announces the deployment of destroyer HMS Diamond to the Gulf region to promote global security and stability.

TOKYO -- Kuwait's crude oil exports to Japan in October fall 51.1 percent from a year earlier to 3.81 million barrels, or 123,000 barrels per day (bpd), for the first decline in two months, government data show.

RAMALLAH -- Two Palestinians were martyred by Israeli occupation gunfire northwest of occupied Jerusalem on Thursday, according to Palestinian sources.

WASHINGTON -- Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who served in the US State Department in the 1970s, passes away late Wednesday. His passing came at his home in Connecticut at the age of 100. (end) mt