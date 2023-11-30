Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Call From Russian Counterpart

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Thursday a call from his Russian counterpart, Special representative of the Russian President to the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov. During the call, both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and current issues of mutual concerns. (end) nhq

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.