Finland shuts entire 1,340-kilometer border with Russia

(MENAFN) In response to escalating political tensions and concerns about Moscow potentially using migrants as a tool of "hybrid warfare," NATO member Finland has made the decision to temporarily close its entire 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia. The move comes after the Cabinet of Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo concluded that sealing the border is necessary to safeguard the Nordic country from potential destabilization.



The final border crossing affected by this decision is the Raja-Jooseppi crossing point in Finland's Arctic Lapland region, situated approximately 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the northern Russian city of Murmansk. The checkpoint, operating on its normal November schedule, closed at 2 PM on Wednesday. Finnish authorities expressed concerns that Moscow might be using migrants as a means of exerting influence and creating unrest within the country.



Ville Ahtiainen, a deputy commander with the Finnish Border Guard in Lapland, reported that the remote Raja-Jooseppi crossing, situated in a rugged wilderness, remained calm during the four hours it was open on Wednesday. Only a few vehicles passed through on their way to and from Russia, and no migrants attempted to enter Finland at this particular crossing.



The decision to close the border reflects a broader international trend where nations grapple with the complex intersection of border security, geopolitical tensions, and the movement of people. It underscores the challenges faced by countries in managing their borders amid political uncertainties and potential security threats.

