(MENAFN) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has expressed skepticism about the possibility of a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict in 2024. In an interview with Izvestia, Ryabkov outlined that the positions taken by Kiev and its Western supporters, particularly the United States, are deemed unacceptable to Moscow. Despite hints in the Western media that the United States might be pushing for a negotiated settlement, Ryabkov emphasized that the dialogue remains challenging due to what he perceives as an unrealistic "Zelensky peace formula." This formula proposed by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky involves Kiev regaining control of its pre-2014 borders, receiving war reparations from Moscow, and holding Russian officials accountable through a war tribunal—an approach Moscow has rejected.



When queried about the prospects of a ceasefire in 2024, Ryabkov indicated pessimism, stating that he expects the goals of Russia's special military operation to be unconditionally achieved.



The 'peace formula,' presented by Zelensky last year, has faced criticism from Moscow for its detachment from reality. Recent reports from the German tabloid Bild suggested that the United States and Germany were limiting arms deliveries to Ukraine as a strategy to exert pressure on Zelensky for concessions. While the White House maintained its stance, asserting that the conduct of the war was Kiev's decision, Ryabkov's remarks underscore the challenges in achieving a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict.



