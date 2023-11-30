Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences Infuses Arabian Splendour With Contemporary Elegance

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Since its opening on January 1, 2019, Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences has consistently redefined urban luxury, setting new benchmarks in the realm of luxurious city escapes. The hotel, an embodiment of luxury and Arabian hospitality, has been awarded the title of Best Luxury City Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the 2023 Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

At the core of Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences lies an expertise in crafting immersive experiences that seamlessly fuse traditional charm with modern sophistication. Every aspect of their offering, from tailored services to sophisticated design, exudes exclusivity, creating an ambiance of privilege and indulgence for their esteemed guests.

According to the General Manager, Richard Schiller,“Luxury, in our realm, is about crafting moments that transcend the ordinary. It's a symphony of refined

aesthetics, personalized experiences, and a genuine commitment to exceed expectations, setting a new benchmark for opulence and service.”

Personalization is ingrained in their approach. Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences excels at anticipating individual preferences, curating distinctive in-room experiences, customizing dining, and arranging unique excursions, ensuring that each guest enjoys a genuinely special experience.

The distinctiveness of Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences emanates from the seamless fusion of Arabian opulence with contemporary elegance. Nestled within iconic architecture, the hotel stands as an oasis of tranquility amidst the city's hustle and bustle, delivering an unmatched sense of place.

Guest satisfaction is always at the core of the hotel's operations – from personalized concierge services to culturally immersive experiences – they embrace the extraordinary to make every stay unforgettable.

