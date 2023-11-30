Nigeria reveals USD34.8B spending plan for 2024 federal lawmakers

(MENAFN) Nigeria's President, Bola Tinubu, presented a 27.5 trillion naira (USD34.8 billion) spending plan for 2024 to federal lawmakers, outlining a strategic focus on stabilizing Africa's largest economy and addressing the nation's severe security crisis. The primary objective is to sustain the "robust foundation for sustainable economic development" initiated by the new government, with an emphasis on economic growth, infrastructure development, and social welfare programs to alleviate the challenges faced by the country's population of over 210 million.



Tinubu projected a minimum economic growth of 3.76 percent for the next year, underscoring the importance of economic reforms introduced during his six months in office. These reforms, aimed at attracting foreign investment and fostering economic growth, have included the removal of costly gas subsidies. However, there has been a contrasting impact, exacerbating hardships, particularly with the country already grappling with soaring inflation at 27.3 percent.



The proposed spending plan for 2024 also underscores the government's commitment to addressing the longstanding security challenges in Nigeria, particularly in the northern regions. The allocation of funds aims to enhance the capacity of security forces to combat extremist violence and rebel attacks that have destabilized the country for over a decade.



Notably, a substantial portion of the budget—8.25 trillion naira (USD10.4 billion)—is earmarked for servicing Nigeria's high debt, highlighting a persistent challenge where loan repayments limit funding for critical projects. The allocation for capital expenditure is nearly identical, emphasizing the ongoing struggle to strike a balance between debt servicing and financing essential initiatives. Tinubu acknowledged that the projected debt service constitutes 45 percent of the expected total revenue for the upcoming year. The proposed budget will now undergo deliberations and voting by lawmakers.

