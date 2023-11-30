Media: Russian representatives face Apple prohibition

(MENAFN) The Russian Emergencies Ministry has reportedly issued a directive instructing its employees to refrain from using Apple devices for work-related purposes. According to the Izvestia newspaper, the ban, which takes effect on January 10, 2024, encompasses both central and regional headquarters of the ministry. Emergencies Minister Aleksandr Kurenkov cited concerns over the safety of Apple devices, asserting that the company stores user data outside of Russia, posing a potential risk of exposing classified information to leaks.



The ministry emphasized that its existing paperwork systems are designed to safeguard sensitive information adequately. The ban is expected to impact employees who use iPhones for both personal and professional communications. The move follows similar measures adopted by several other Russian governmental agencies, warning against or outright restricting the use of Apple products such as iPhones and iPads for work-related tasks.



Reports indicate that the Russian security service FSB previously alleged the discovery of a major CIA operation targeting individuals using Apple devices. This operation purportedly included diplomats and individuals granted access to sensitive data. The FSB suggested that Apple might be complicit in these activities by exposing "software vulnerabilities" that facilitated government breaches. The ban on Apple devices aligns with a broader trend within Russia's public sector to enhance data security and protect against potential external threats.



