UK allows schoolboys to dress like females

(MENAFN) Upcoming official guidance from the United Kingdom government is expected to grant school pupils the freedom to wear uniforms corresponding to the opposite sex and choose alternative pronouns and names, as reported by The Times on Monday. The document, set to be released next week, will propose that children can "socially transition with the consent of their parents," but only in specific circumstances, with a "presumption against" doing so, according to government sources cited by the newspaper.



The guidance will explicitly indicate that teachers should not be obligated to use a child's chosen pronoun if they have a "good faith" objection. Kemi Badenoch, the United Kingdom minister for women and equalities, initially suggested that children should consult doctors before undergoing social transition. However, this proposal was rejected by the Department of Health, citing an insufficient number of medical personnel to provide advice on such matters.



The release of the recommendation was originally slated for the end of the summer semester but was delayed due to conflicting views among ministers. The ruling Conservative Party reportedly insisted on a clear stance, expressing concerns that anything less than a blanket ban on social transition could lead to confusion among both teachers and students. The anticipated guidance reflects an evolving approach to gender identity and expression within the United Kingdom's education system.



MENAFN30112023000045015687ID1107515589