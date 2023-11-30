(MENAFN) During this week's NATO meeting in Brussels, multiple foreign ministers have reportedly conceded that the anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive has not yielded the expected breakthrough or progress, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. Originally conceived as a plan to defeat Russia on the battlefield, triggering political consequences in Moscow, Szijjarto revealed that the goals and hopes of the Ukrainian counteroffensive have failed to materialize. While not openly admitting this failure, many attendees have recognized the lack of significant changes on the battlefield since the operation's commencement.



Szijjarto stated at a press conference during the NATO meeting that there has been no major shift or breakthrough in the Ukrainian counteroffensive. The admission, though cautious and quiet, reflects a recognition among participants at the meeting.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged member states to persist in arming Ukraine, emphasizing that it aligns with the bloc's security interests. Responding to a journalist's question, Stoltenberg affirmed NATO's commitment to supporting Kiev "as long as it takes," highlighting that member states have provided over EUR100 billion (USD109 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine since the conflict with Russia began in February 2022.



In contrast, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu commented earlier this month that despite the supply of new NATO weapons, the Kiev regime is losing ground, emphasizing the negligible impact of Western arms on the front line. The acknowledgment of setbacks in the Ukrainian counteroffensive adds complexity to NATO's strategy and its role in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia



