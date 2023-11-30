Elon Musk turns down Hamas invitation

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has turned down an invitation by a senior Hamas official to visit Gaza and witness the aftermath of Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave. Musk, who recently visited Israel, expressed concerns about the current situation in Gaza, stating that it "seems a bit dangerous there right now." Despite declining the invitation, Musk emphasized his belief that a long-term prosperous Gaza would be beneficial for all parties involved.



The invitation was extended by Osama Hamdan, a member of the Hamas politburo, during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon. Hamdan stated that Hamas would be pleased to show Musk the extent of the "massacres and destruction" in Gaza while ensuring objectivity and credibility. Responding on X (formerly Twitter), Musk acknowledged the current risks but underscored the importance of a prosperous Gaza for the benefit of all sides.



Musk's recent trip to Israel included meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. During his visit, Musk walked through a kibbutz destroyed by Hamas and engaged in discussions with Netanyahu, expressing agreement with the Israeli leader's stance on neutralizing those "intent on murder."



The billionaire entrepreneur faced controversy over accusations of harboring "anti-Semitic" sentiments, particularly concerning his agreement with a post accusing Jewish people of promoting dialectical hatred. Musk's trip to Israel and interactions with its leaders have stirred further debate and attention.





