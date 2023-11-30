Putin claims Russia rapidly altered Western technologies

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Wednesday that Russia has successfully overcome its "addiction" to Western technologies, citing the development of a robust domestic market. Speaking at the 3rd Congress of Young Scientists in Sochi, Putin highlighted the 'Our Lab' exhibition, showcasing scientific equipment produced within Russia.



Putin addressed the historical belief among Western partners that Russia was dependent on their technologies. He credited the efforts of young scientists and their colleagues for swiftly breaking away from this dependency, emphasizing the quick establishment of a competitive domestic market. Russian researchers, once reliant on foreign equipment, have shifted towards domestically produced alternatives, particularly due to the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies in response to the Ukraine conflict.



The President underscored the significance of this transition, noting that the emergence of a domestic market for scientific devices was a direct result of the country's ability to manufacture these products. Putin praised the 'Our Lab' exhibit in Sochi, which featured 110 pieces of scientific equipment from 17 leading suppliers in Russia and Belarus. Additionally, he pointed out the program's extensive online catalog, comprising 19,000 products from over 5,000 companies.



Putin sees the competition among domestic suppliers as a key factor in maintaining the quality of mass-produced items. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of custom-built solutions to meet the specific needs of specialized devices. The President's remarks reflect Russia's commitment to fostering innovation, self-sufficiency, and a thriving domestic market in the face of external technological pressures.



