Tuohys remove references to Michael Oher's adoption in current legal battle

(MENAFN) In an ongoing legal battle over finances between former NFL player Michael Oher and the Memphis couple, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, who took him in during high school, a lawyer revealed on Wednesday that references to Oher being their adopted son will be removed from the couple’s public materials. Attorney Randy Fishman informed a Memphis probate judge that any mentions of Oher's adoption will be promptly taken off advertising for public speaking engagements and the couple’s websites.



The issue of Oher's adoption had been a pivotal point in the legal dispute, with Oher asserting that the Tuohys misled him into believing he was adopted when they entered into a conservatorship agreement in 2004 when Oher was 18 years old. The conservatorship allowed the Tuohys to oversee Oher's finances. However, in September, the Shelby County Probate Judge Kathleen Gomes terminated the conservatorship, providing Oher with more control over his financial matters.



Despite the end of the conservatorship, the legal wrangling continues, with Oher accusing the Tuohys of using his name, image, and likeness to benefit themselves without his knowledge or fair compensation. The dispute is closely tied to the film "The Blind Side," which narrates Oher's story and earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar. Oher contends that the Tuohys have profited from the film and exploited his story without proper transparency.



In light of the ongoing legal challenges, the decision to remove references to Oher's adoption appears to be a strategic move aimed at addressing one element of the dispute. The broader legal battle revolves around the alleged financial dealings related to Oher and his story, with Oher seeking greater oversight and accountability in how his name, image, and likeness are utilized for financial gain.

