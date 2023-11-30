Tech meeting gets annulled due to bogus females

(MENAFN) The DevTernity online software developers' conference has been abruptly canceled after reports emerged that nearly half of its scheduled speakers withdrew amid allegations that the event attempted to boost its diversity image with fake profiles of female participants. Organizer Eduards Sizovs confirmed the cancellation, responding to accusations that the conference featured fictitious women as speakers on its predominantly male-heavy schedule.



The controversy surfaced when tech newsletter editor Gergely Orosz revealed that DevTernity and another conference organized by Sizovs, JDKon, included fake female speakers on their programs. Orosz pointed out that three out of four women listed as speakers at DevTernity were not actually participating, and two of them seemed to be nonexistent.



Eduards Sizovs swiftly acknowledged creating a fictional speaker named "Anna Boyko," who supposedly worked at Coinbase and was a core contributor at Ethereum. Sizovs claimed that Boyko was a "demo persona" and promptly removed her from DevTernity's roster. However, the situation escalated when another speaker, Julia Kirsina, known as the "Coding Unicorn" on Instagram, withdrew from her role, with Sizovs asserting that she was assisting with event organization. Critics raised suspicions about Kirsina's authenticity, pointing out that her social media posts mirrored Sizovs' content, and both her employment and education history appeared to be fabricated.



The fallout from these revelations led to a significant number of speakers withdrawing from the conference, ultimately resulting in its cancellation. The controversy highlights the challenges faced by events in the tech industry in promoting diversity and the potential pitfalls of resorting to misleading tactics.





MENAFN30112023000045015687ID1107515519