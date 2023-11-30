African country detains 3 tons of cocaine

(MENAFN) Senegal's navy has made a historic drug bust by seizing nearly three tons of cocaine from the ship Ville d'Abidjan, marking the largest drug haul on record for the West African nation. The vessel was intercepted 150 KM off the coast of Dakar in international waters on Sunday night, with ten crew members on board, including one Senegalese individual. The ship was escorted to the Admiral Faye Gassama Naval Base in Dakar for the identification and logging of the seized products, which included an impressive 2.975 tons of pure cocaine.



This latest operation follows a pattern of increased drug interceptions by Senegalese authorities, with 800 KG of cocaine confiscated off the coast of Dakar in January and another 300 KG seized from a refrigerated truck entering from Mali in October. In 2021, the Senegalese Navy intercepted 2.026 tons of cocaine from a ship located several hundred kilometers off the coast.



The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has identified West Africa as a growing region for drug consumption and a crucial transit point. Over the past three years, at least 57 tons of cocaine have been intercepted in or en route to West Africa, with Senegal accounting for 4.7 tons of this total.



Cocaine production globally has reached an all-time high in recent years, according to the UNODC. Despite the ongoing "war on drugs," advancements in cultivation and processing technology, coupled with new transit hubs and increasing demand, have led to a surge in the drug's supply. Interestingly, authorities are reportedly seizing more cocaine than ever, with interception rates rising even faster than production, as highlighted in a UNODC report released in March.





