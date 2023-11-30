Scholz violated promises to German army

(MENAFN) Chancellor Olaf Scholz's pledge to inject EUR100 billion (USD109 billion) into the German military for modernization and increased defense spending has come under scrutiny as soldiers on the ground claim they still lack essential resources. Despite Scholz's announcement in the wake of Russian troops entering Ukraine last February, soldiers have reported shortages of weapons, ammunition, and even basic facilities like working toilets. The New York Times, in a recent report, highlighted the disconnect between promises of military revitalization and the current conditions faced by rank-and-file soldiers.



In a speech that emphasized a "Zeitenwende" or historic turning point, Chancellor Scholz aimed to signal a departure from the post-Cold War era, where military funding had been stripped, leading to shortages of crucial supplies and equipment. However, the promised transformation is reportedly "rarely visible" to soldiers who continue to grapple with a lack of ordinary infrastructure and vital equipment.



The New York Times investigation revealed instances where training exercises at the German military's artillery school were canceled due to ammunition shortages. Furthermore, soldiers have yet to receive replacements for 14 howitzers sent to Ukraine. The dire conditions extend to the school's facilities, with renovations postponed until 2042, resulting in broken windows, leaking roofs, and permanently closed toilets.



The report sheds light on the apparent disparity between political promises and the tangible improvements soldiers experience on the ground, raising questions about the effectiveness and transparency of the military's modernization efforts in Germany.





