Michigan enacts AI transparency laws for political ads to combat deception

(MENAFN) In a move to address growing concerns about the deceptive use of artificial intelligence (AI) and manipulated media, Michigan is set to enact state-level policies requiring transparency in political advertising. The legislation, expected to be signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, mandates clear disclosure from campaigns, both state and federal, regarding the use of AI in creating political advertisements. Additionally, the new rules propose a prohibition on AI-generated deepfakes within 90 days of an election unless a separate disclosure is provided, identifying the media as manipulated.



Deepfakes, which involve the use of generative AI to create realistic but false media representations, have raised significant worries about their potential misuse in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections. The legislation aims to counteract deceptive practices by ensuring that voters are informed about the use of AI in political messaging.



The concern over AI's role in misleading voters has been amplified by instances of its experimental use in political campaigns. Notably, the Republican National Committee released an entirely AI-generated ad in April, depicting a potential future under President Joe Biden's reelection. This ad, featuring realistic yet fabricated images, disclosed in small print that it was created using AI. Similarly, a super PAC supporting Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis used an AI voice cloning tool in July to imitate the voice of former President Donald Trump, creating a misleading impression that Trump narrated a social media post.



While Michigan takes a proactive step at the state level, discussions on more comprehensive regulations are ongoing at the federal level, with Congress and the Federal Elections Commission deliberating measures to address the broader challenges posed by AI and manipulated media in the context of electoral processes. The evolving landscape of AI technology has made it increasingly accessible and affordable, raising concerns about its potential impact on political narratives and public perception.

MENAFN30112023000045015682ID1107515516