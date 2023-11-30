US unveils charges in Indian murdering scheme

(MENAFN) The United States Department of Justice revealed on Wednesday that an Indian national, Nikhil "Nick" Gupta, 52, arrested earlier this year in the Czech Republic, has been charged with plotting to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The target, a Sikh activist, has been designated a terrorist by the Indian government. The unsealed indictment, filed in the Southern District of New York, charges Gupta with murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, with each count carrying a potential sentence of up to ten years in prison.



FBI Assistant Director James Smith praised United States law enforcement for exposing what he called a "brazen conspiracy" to assassinate an American citizen, emphasizing that efforts to harm United States citizens on United States soil would not be tolerated. United States Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York echoed this sentiment, stating that authorities stand ready to investigate, thwart, and prosecute anyone seeking to harm and silence Americans domestically or abroad.



The target, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is described as a vocal critic of the Indian government, leading Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a United States-based organization advocating for the secession of Punjab, a northern Indian state with a significant Sikh population. SFJ aims to establish an independent state called Khalistan and has been designated a terrorist group by the Indian government.



According to American prosecutors, Gupta has ties to international narcotics and weapons trafficking, being an associate of an unnamed individual, identified as CC-1, described as an Indian government agency employee. CC-1, a former Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) member, allegedly directed the assassination plot from India. The charges shed light on the complexities surrounding the alleged conspiracy, raising questions about international relations and the implications for individuals involved in such plots on United States soil.



