GM faces USD1.1B earnings hit after autoworkers' strike

(MENAFN) General Motors (GM) announced that its pretax earnings for the year were adversely impacted by a USD1.1 billion hit, attributing the setback to a six-week strike by autoworkers. Despite this challenge, the Detroit automaker expressed confidence in absorbing increased labor costs and revealed plans for a substantial stock buyback equivalent to nearly one quarter of the company's USD44 billion market value.



In response to the labor-related setback, GM plans to increase its dividend by one-third in January, reaching 12 cents per share. The company also disclosed its intention to buy back USD10 billion worth of stock, with an immediate acquisition of USD6.8 billion. The stock buyback announcement led to an almost 11 percent surge in GM shares on Wednesday, although they remain down approximately 27 percent over the past year.



Despite facing challenges, GM has reinstated its full-year earnings forecast, which was withdrawn during the strike initiated by the United Auto Workers on September 15. The strikes continued at GM until October 30, impacting the company's financial outlook. GM now anticipates a full-year net income in the range of USD9.1 billion to USD9.7 billion, slightly adjusted from its earlier projection of USD9.3 billion to USD10.7 billion. Nevertheless, the company expects an increase in cash generation, forecasting free cash flow of USD10.5 billion to USD11.5 billion, up from the previous estimate of USD7 billion to USD9 billion.



To achieve its financial objectives, GM is planning to implement cost-cutting measures, including a reduction in capital spending. This includes a slowdown in spending on electric vehicles and at Cruise, its autonomous vehicle unit. Cruise faced setbacks recently, with California regulators revoking its robotaxi license after an incident involving a pedestrian. GM CEO Mary Barra stated that Cruise's expansion to cities outside of San Francisco would be more deliberate, resulting in substantially lower spending in 2024 compared to 2023.



GM had ambitious plans for Cruise, expecting annual revenue of USD1 billion by 2025. However, during the first nine months of this year, Cruise posted pretax losses of USD1.9 billion, raising challenges and prompting GM to recalibrate its investment and expansion strategies.

