US economy surges at strong 5.2 percent yearly rate

(MENAFN) In a resilient display, the U.S. economy surged at an impressive 5.2 percent annual pace from July through September, marking an upgrade from the previous estimate of 4.9 percent, as reported by the government on Wednesday. Consumer spending, a vital component of economic health, played a significant role in this growth, even in the face of higher interest rates.



While the third-quarter performance showcased a robust acceleration from the 2.1 percent rate in the previous quarter, economists anticipate a notable slowdown in the current fourth quarter. The cumulative impact of elevated borrowing rates on consumer and business spending is expected to contribute to this deceleration. TD Economics, for instance, predicts growth in the October-December period to be at a 1.8 percent annual rate.



The second estimate for the July-September quarter confirmed the economy's vigor, representing the fastest quarterly growth in almost two years. Consumer spending, although slightly downgraded to a 3.6 percent annual rate, remained a key driver. Private investment, particularly in housing, surged at a notable 10.5 percent annual pace, defying higher mortgage rates. Additionally, companies building inventories in anticipation of future sales and increased spending and investment by governments at all levels further contributed to the robust growth.



The U.S. economy's resilience is noteworthy, given the backdrop of the Federal Reserve's 11 interest rate hikes since March 2022 to combat soaring inflation. Despite higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, the economy has demonstrated strength. The rate hikes have not only impacted borrowing costs but have also played a role in easing inflationary pressures, with consumer prices rising 3.2 percent last month compared to the 9.1 percent year-over-year inflation recorded in June 2022. The delicate balancing act between economic growth and inflation remains a focal point as policymakers navigate the trajectory of interest rates.

