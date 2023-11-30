Incident occurs in Austin as elderly man passes away after attack

(MENAFN) In a somber turn of events in Austin, Texas, a 68-year-old man, Baron Godwin, lost his life after an alleged attack by a 62-year-old man, identified as Ronnie Green. The Austin Police Department responded to an urgent welfare check call on November 18 around 9:17 PM in the 3500 block of Rogge Lane. The distressing call reported serious injuries to a man, prompting a swift police response.



Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered Baron Godwin, who was unresponsive and on the ground. Despite attempts to administer CPR, Godwin's injuries proved fatal, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Adding to the tragedy, Godwin was using a wheelchair at the time of the attack.



The authorities believe that Ronnie Green's assault on Godwin, while he was in his wheelchair, led to the elderly man's untimely demise. Green was subsequently arrested and charged with Injury to the Elderly, classified as a 3rd Degree Felony. He was assigned a USD50,000 bond in connection to the incident.



Details regarding the relationship between the victim and the suspect remain undisclosed, and the police have not released any information about a possible motive behind the attack. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the vulnerability of elderly individuals and the need for swift and thorough investigations to bring justice in cases of assault and violence.

