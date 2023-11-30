Dinara Aliyeva Int'l Opera Art Festival Underway In Baku PHOTOS]

The State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert as part of the 4th Dinara Aliyeva International Music Festival Opera Art.

The concert was dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the great Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, Azernews reports.

In the evening, the soloist of the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, People's Artist Dinara Aliyeva, accompanied by Honoured Artist of Russia Lyubov Venzhik (piano), performed works by world classics Sergei Rachmaninoff, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

The audience enjoyed Dinara Aliyev's beautiful voice, rewarding her and the pianist with a standing ovation.

A series of concerts has been organised as part of the 4th Dinara Aliyeva International Music Festival Opera Art.

The festival was first held in 2015 in the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory. The festival's artistic director is People's Artist of Azerbaijan Dinara Aliyeva.

She has performed in major opera halls, including the Vienna State Opera, Berlin State Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, and Bavarian State Opera, among others, and under the batons of conductors such as Yuri Temirkanov, Vladimir Fedoseyev, Vladimir Spivakov, Yuri Bashmet, Constantine Orbelian, Giuseppe Sabbatini, Marcello Rota, Emmanuel Villaume, Pier Giorgio Bruno Morandi, Giuseppe Carello, Vasily Sinaisky, and Tugan Sokhiev.

In 2010, Aliyeva joined the Bolshoi Theatre as a soloist, making her debut as Liu in Puccini's Turandot, and subsequently appearing in roles including Tatyana in Eugene Onegin, Violetta in La Traviata, Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni, Mimi in La Boheme, Leonora in Il Trovatore, Micaëla in Carmen, Marfa in The Tsar's Bride, Nedda in Pagliacci, and many others.