OIC Countries Publish Economy Book Within Joint Project

A joint project on the preparation of the book“Economics of the
countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation” has been
launched between the Centre for statistical, economic and Social
Research and training on Islamic countries of the organisation of
Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Centre for analysis of economic
reforms and Communication (CAERC), Azernews reports
According to the CAERC, the project is being implemented within
the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the
two institutions.
During the online meeting, CAERC Executive Director Prof. Dr.
Vusal Gasimli informed about the scope of the book "Economics of
the Countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation" to be
prepared under the joint partnership of the two organisations. He
noted that the preparation of joint research materials will be
related to the joint activities of OIC countries and the
dissemination of their best practices on issues such as pandemic
preparedness, climate change, transition to renewable energy,
digital transformation, and achieving the Sustainable Development
Goals. At the same time, V. Gasimli stressed that Azerbaijan
attaches special importance to cooperation with OIC countries,
noting that this cooperation is successfully implemented within the
framework of both bilateral and international organisations.
Azerbaijan is taking new steps to strengthen ties between the
countries of Islamic solidarity.
Also at the working-level meeting, Mazhar Husein, Director of
the SESRIC Research Department, and his Chief Researcher, Kenan
Bagchi, talked about the methodology of the book and SESRIC's
support in attracting authors from the 57 OIC member countries. The
importance of joint activities with local research institutes and
information sharing in addressing the economic challenges faced by
the member countries was emphasised.
Ramil Huseyn, deputy executive director of CAERC, Ayaz
Museyibov, adviser to the executive director of CAERC, Gunay
Guliyeva head of the Economic Analysis Department, Zanura Talibova,
head of the Public Relations Department, and Vusala Jafarova,
senior adviser of the Strategic Planning Department, participated
in the online discussion.
