OIC Countries Publish Economy Book Within Joint Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev

A joint project on the preparation of the book“Economics of the countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation” has been launched between the Centre for statistical, economic and Social Research and training on Islamic countries of the organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Centre for analysis of economic reforms and Communication (CAERC), Azernews reports

According to the CAERC, the project is being implemented within the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two institutions.

During the online meeting, CAERC Executive Director Prof. Dr. Vusal Gasimli informed about the scope of the book "Economics of the Countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation" to be prepared under the joint partnership of the two organisations. He noted that the preparation of joint research materials will be related to the joint activities of OIC countries and the dissemination of their best practices on issues such as pandemic preparedness, climate change, transition to renewable energy, digital transformation, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. At the same time, V. Gasimli stressed that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to cooperation with OIC countries, noting that this cooperation is successfully implemented within the framework of both bilateral and international organisations. Azerbaijan is taking new steps to strengthen ties between the countries of Islamic solidarity.

Also at the working-level meeting, Mazhar Husein, Director of the SESRIC Research Department, and his Chief Researcher, Kenan Bagchi, talked about the methodology of the book and SESRIC's support in attracting authors from the 57 OIC member countries. The importance of joint activities with local research institutes and information sharing in addressing the economic challenges faced by the member countries was emphasised.

Ramil Huseyn, deputy executive director of CAERC, Ayaz Museyibov, adviser to the executive director of CAERC, Gunay Guliyeva head of the Economic Analysis Department, Zanura Talibova, head of the Public Relations Department, and Vusala Jafarova, senior adviser of the Strategic Planning Department, participated in the online discussion.