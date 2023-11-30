Azergold Negotiates With Totaleren & Masdar To Develop Green Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
AzerGold CJSC is negotiating with TotalEren and Masdar companies
to develop green projects, Azernews reports.
Deputy Chairman of AzerGold, Oktay Mamedov, said this during the
“Peak of Industrial Safety 2023” event held in Baku.
“One of the important areas in the Azerbaijani industry is the
transition to green energy. In this regard, negotiations are
currently underway with Total Eren and Masdar,” he emphasised.
Mammadov also noted that Azerbaijan has already begun to work in
this direction, using solar panels and green hydrogen for its
long-term projects.
It should be noted that the event“Peak of Industrial Safety
2023," taking place today in Baku, is dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and is being held for
the first time in Azerbaijan under the joint organisation of the
Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association and the Azerbaijan State
Research Institute of Occupational Health and Safety.
