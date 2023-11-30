14-Km Excavation Work In Murovdag Tunnel Completed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
One of the important road infrastructure projects implemented in
the territory of Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions
according to the order of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, is the 82-kilometer-long
Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway, Azernews reports.
The project length of the highway connecting Goygol and Kalbajar
districts is 56 km from Toganali-Kalbajar and 26 km from
Kalbajar-Istisu. From the 13th km section of the Toganali-Kalbajar
project, the Murovdag range begins, and the height increases from
1,700 m to the top of Murovdag to 3,260 m.
In this part, the construction of the Murovdag tunnel (L=23.4
km), which will be one of the longest car tunnels in the world, is
underway. The tunnel will have 2 traffic lanes in one direction and
will be 10 metres wide. Additionally, the construction of 4 tunnels
with lengths of 561.2 m, 626.9 m, 500 m, and 947.9 m is being
carried out.
A total of 7,060 metres of drilling and blasting works along the
left direction of the Murovdag tunnel (Tunnel No. 3), which
consists of left and right parts, the left part will be 11,713.1
metres, and the right part will be 11,691.9 metres long (total
length 23,405 metres). At 160 metres, the belt concrete works have
been completed, and in the right direction, a total of 7025 metres
of drilling and spraying works and 1722 metres of belt concrete
works have been completed. In addition, 20 connecting roads
(transition tunnels) connecting the right and left parts of the
Murovdag tunnel have been built, and work is being continued on the
construction of new connecting roads.
Excavation, spraying, and belt concrete works have already been
completed in Tunnel No. 1 with a length of 561.2 m, Tunnel No. 2
with a length of 626.9 m, and Tunnel No. 5 with a length of 947.9
m. In Tunnel No. 4, which is 500 metres long, drilling and spraying
concrete works are ongoing.
According to the order of the head of state, the
Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway is being built according to
technical grades I, II, and III with 2, 3, and 4 lanes. Thus,
taking into account the rugged mountainous and rocky terrain of the
project area, the construction of the main part of the road is
planned according to the II technical grade, that is, with 2 lanes
of traffic and an additional lane on the slopes. In the part with
the Murovdag tunnel, the construction of 4 traffic lanes according
to the first technical grade is underway. According to the project,
the total length of the I-class road is 14.2 km, the total length
of the II-class road is 34.8 km, and the total length of the
III-class road is 33 km.
The construction of 6 junctions with a total length of 2,968
metres and 36 connecting roads with a total length of 5,600 metres
is ongoing as well.
In the Toganali-Kalbajar section of the road, land clearing,
vegetation removal, digging, and filling, as well as the
construction of artificial facilities, are currently underway. 66%
of the total drilling work and 69% of the filling work have been
completed. The construction of the road base and the laying of
asphalt-concrete coverings are being carried out in the completed
sections.
On the Kalbajar-Istisu section of the road, land clearing,
vegetation removal, excavation and filling works, and construction
of artificial facilities are ongoing.
The construction of 159 round pipes, 110 rectangular pipes, 1
animal crossing, 19 U-type and box culverts, 2598 m of the
trapezoidal channel, 64 534 m2 of Geoherm wall, 8183 m of retaining
wall, and 37783 m of a stone wall (reinforcement/reference) is
planned within the framework of the project.
According to the listed works, 67 round, 57 rectangular pipes, 1
animal crossing, 15 U-type and box culverts, 17,517 m of stone
walls and 5,515 m of retaining walls, 1,057 m of trapezoidal
channels, 49,366 m2 of Geoerme walls, and 15 km of asphalt road
surface have already been installed. Binder layer construction has
been completed.
In general, the progress of physical work on the project is
50.5%.
It should be noted that construction works are carried out in
accordance with the "Construction Norms and Rules" under the
supervision of the management of the State Agency of Motorways of
Azerbaijan. In order to complete the project on time according to
the prepared schedule, the agency has attracted the necessary
number of forces to the area.
Toğanalı-Kalbajar-Istisu highway takes its starting point from
Toğanalı village of Goygol district and passes through the
territory of Kalbajar district, which was freed from occupation. In
this way, it will provide easy access to the district centre and
the famous Istisu area, along with many residential areas of the
said district.
ALL ROADS LEAD TO GARABAGH...
MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107515371
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.