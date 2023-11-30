Non-Residential Building Damaged In Odesa Region Due To Nighttime Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on November 30, the Russian army attacked the Odesa region with drones, one of which hit an unused building.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"At night, Russian terrorists attacked the Odesa region with attack drones. Five Shaheds destroyed our Air Defense Forces. Unfortunately, we could not avoid a hit: a building that was not in use was damaged," the statement said.

Oleg Kiper added that the fire that occurred at the site of the hit was quickly extinguished by rescuers, and no people were injured.

As reported earlier, 14 attack UAVs were destroyed as a result of the combat operations. The air defense was operating in the southern, eastern and central regions.