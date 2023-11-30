Russian Army Shells Kherson Region 107 Times In 24 Hours, One Killed, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 29, the Russian army fired 107 times in the Kherson region. One person was killed and five others were injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, the enemy made 107 attacks, firing 656 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 23 shells at Kherson city," noted the head of the RMA.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit residential areas, a critical infrastructure facility and an educational institution in Kherson, as well as a medical facility and a preschool in the Kherson district.

One person was killed and five others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported, on November 29, an ambulance worker was injured in the suburbs of Kherson as a result of shelling.