Poland To Introduce Enhanced Inspection Of Ukrainian Carriers

Warsaw will introduce enhanced checks of Ukrainian carriers on access roads to the border.

This was stated by Polish Minister of Infrastructure Alvin Gajadhur after a meeting with Polish carriers on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports citing TVP .

Gajadhur said he wants to fight unfair competition from foreign companies that are taking away the market from honest Polish carriers... The result of this meeting will be increased control on the access roads to the border crossings, which are being blocked, he added.

In his words, these "intensive" inspections, in addition to the inspection of road transport, will involve representatives of the Customs, Border Guard, and Police.

Situation on Ukraine's border unacceptable: European Commissioner warnsof "consequences"

Gajadhur also stated that he had sent a proposal to the European Commission to set up a committee that would analyze the consequences of the agreement between the EU and Ukraine (on the introduction of the so-called transport "visa-free regime" after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - ed.)

According to the minister, the EU countries should analyze the consequences of this agreement, as the absence of an obligation for entrepreneurs from Ukraine to have permits for bilateral and transit transportation causes uncontrolled and growing losses of Polish road carriers, unequal competition and the risk of liquidation of Polish transport companies.

As Ukrinform reported, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday that Warsaw would initiate the renewal of cargo transportation permits for Ukraine at the EU level.

EU Council to consider Polish-Ukrainian border blockade

Polish carriers began an indefinite protest on November 6. Among the main demands to the Ukrainian government is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024. The protesters want the agreement to be terminated and the permit regime to be restored from January 1.

On November 23, Polish farmers joined the protest of local carriers and, to express their demands, began blocking the movement of freight transport at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint near Przemysl.