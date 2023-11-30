Four Civilians Injured As Russian Army Strikes Community In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people were injured as the Russian army, with the help of aircraft, attacked Daryivka community in Kherson region overnight Thursday. An investigation has been launched.

That's according to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war," the statement said.

According to the investigation, on the night of November 30, 2023, Russian troops attacked the village of Daryivka, Kherson district, presumably, with guided aerial bombs.

A 59-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Medics provided two more local women, aged 75 and 66, with necessary aid at the scene.

Residential buildings, a local educational institution and a hospital were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army shelled Kherson region 107 times on November 29, killing one person and injuring another five.