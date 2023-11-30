Poland To Ask EU To Restore Cargo Transportation Permits For Ukraine - Morawiecki

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Warsaw will initiate at the EU level the renewal of cargo transportation permits for Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this on Wednesday in the Sejm, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

It is very important that the Minister of Infrastructure receives appropriate instructions from the EU Ministerial Council on Transport to return to the previous permit system. The permit system worked well. Poland will propose the restoration of this permit system, Morawiecki stated.

He noted that the Polish delegation in Kyiv had agreed on certain changes that would possibly speed up the passage of empty trucks across the border, which would reduce queues.

to introduce enhanced inspection of Ukrainian carrier

As Ukrinform reported, the situation on the Polish-Ukrainian border will be discussed at the EU Transport Council to be held on December 4 in Brussels.

Polish carriers began an indefinite protest on November 6. Among the main demands to the Ukrainian government is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024. The protesters want the agreement to be terminated and the permit regime to be restored from January 1.

On November 23, Polish farmers joined the protest of local carriers and, to put forward their demands, began blocking the movement of freight transport at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint near Przemysl.

Situation on Ukraine's border unacceptable: European Commissioner warnsof "consequences"

Prior to the full-scale invasion, Poland had granted Ukraine up to 200,000 cargo transportation permits per year.

Photo: Polsat News