Humanitarian Ceasefire In Gaza Strip Extended

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. By agreement
between Israel and the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian ceasefire
regime has been extended for the purpose of prisoner exchange,
Israeli media said, Trend reports.
On November 24, the Gaza Strip entered into a four-day
humanitarian truce in accordance with an agreement negotiated
between Hamas and Israel.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
