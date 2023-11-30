Humanitarian Ceasefire In Gaza Strip Extended

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. By agreement between Israel and the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian ceasefire regime has been extended for the purpose of prisoner exchange, Israeli media said, Trend reports.

On November 24, the Gaza Strip entered into a four-day humanitarian truce in accordance with an agreement negotiated between Hamas and Israel.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

