Azerbaijani Transport Ministry, WB Co-Op On Data Management Scheme Dev't - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation is currently working with the World Bank (WB) to develop a data management strategy, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transportation Farid Ahmadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the InMerge Innovation Summit event in Baku.

"The infrastructure that will enable data sharing is a vital part of digital infrastructure. The government possesses data that must be used for its own reasons, such as developing new goods or improving existing ones. When we think of data, we normally link it with the government, but it's a two-way street since businesses have data as well, and they must be willing to share it. I understand that businesses have their own quirks, but if we take a holistic approach to data collection and accumulation as a country at the policy level, businesses will be able to share data with other enterprises and startups in order to create new innovative products," he said.

According to him, digital infrastructure is a fundamental factor that facilitates innovation.

"The ministry is presently collaborating with the World Bank to build a data management strategy, and all of the points I just mentioned will be addressed in the country's strategy," he added.

The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30 and will end on December 1.

InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential alliances.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel