Azerbaijani Transport Ministry, WB Co-Op On Data Management Scheme Dev't - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation is currently
working with the World Bank (WB) to develop a data management
strategy, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transportation
Farid Ahmadov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the InMerge Innovation Summit event in Baku.
"The infrastructure that will enable data sharing is a vital
part of digital infrastructure. The government possesses data that
must be used for its own reasons, such as developing new goods or
improving existing ones. When we think of data, we normally link it
with the government, but it's a two-way street since businesses
have data as well, and they must be willing to share it. I
understand that businesses have their own quirks, but if we take a
holistic approach to data collection and accumulation as a country
at the policy level, businesses will be able to share data with
other enterprises and startups in order to create new innovative
products," he said.
According to him, digital infrastructure is a fundamental factor
that facilitates innovation.
"The ministry is presently collaborating with the World Bank to
build a data management strategy, and all of the points I just
mentioned will be addressed in the country's strategy," he
added.
The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30
and will end on December 1.
InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at
bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and
investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential
alliances.
