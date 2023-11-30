UK Sees Mine Clearance Crucial For Returning Ex-Idps To Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The UK sees the
main goal of the initiative to return former IDPs to Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region to continue active efforts aimed at mine clearance,
British Ambassador Fergus Ould said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a roundtable event themed "Impact of
mines on returning former IDPs and their communities: need for
international solidarity" in Baku.
"We are all well aware of the significant threat posed by mines.
These dangerous devices daily harm peaceful civilians and innocent
people. At the moment, the main goal is to ensure the return of
forced migrants and provide them with the opportunity to return to
normal life, free from the threats of explosions and dangers," the
ambassador noted.
He emphasized that the UK consistently expresses readiness to
provide support in this matter, adding that companies and
organizations in the country actively participate in providing
assistance and exchanging experiences with Azerbaijan.
The event was attended by Azerbaijani MPs, representatives of
ANAMA (Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action), the Ombudsman's
Office, relevant government and non-governmental organizations, as
well as Links EUROPE Director Dennis Sammut, and organized by the
Azerbaijan Campaign to Ban Landmines (AzCBL) Public Union together
with LINKS Europe with the support of the UN Development Programme
(UNDP) and the UK Embassy.
