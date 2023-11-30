Azerbaijan To Establish Municipalities In Its Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Municipalities
will be established in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from
Armenian occupation, Head of the Municipality Affairs Sector of the
Territorial-Organizational Issues Department of the Presidential
Administration Farid Aliyev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the public hearings in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament) on the "Heydar Aliyev's legacy in the development of
local democracy, self-government and regions in Azerbaijan"
topic.
According to Farid Aliyev, the liberation of Azerbaijani lands
during the 44-day second Karabakh war laid the foundation for a new
era of development in the country.
"In the near future, life in the territories liberated from
Armenian occupation will be fully restored and we will witness the
development of all spheres there, including local self-government,"
Aliyev added.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107515353
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.