LINKS Europe Plans To Continue Supporting Azerbaijan On Karabakh De-Mining

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. LINKS Europe plans to continue to actively support Azerbaijan in de-mining of the Karabakh region until the process is fully completed, Links EUROPE Director Dennis Sammut said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a roundtable event themed "Impact of mines on returning former IDPs and their communities: need for international solidarity" in Baku.

"I express my hope that the South Caucasus, in particular the Karabakh region, will be completely free of landmines by 2030. In doing so, I am convinced that we will work closely with Azerbaijan and other international organizations to achieve this goal," Sammut said.

He noted that international support and active publicity of the terrible situation with Azerbaijan's mined territories is currently required, adding that the problem affects not only Azerbaijan and its solution requires joint efforts of the international community.

In addition, Sammut emphasized that international solidarity should match the scale of the problem.

"Despite the fact that some countries are already providing support, this is only a drop in the ocean - an insufficient response to the challenges facing Azerbaijan," he added.

The event was attended by members of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), representatives of ANAMA (Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency), Ombudsman's Office, relevant governmental and non-governmental organizations, as well as UK Ambassador to Baku Fergus Auld.

The event was organized by the "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines" Public Association together with LINKS Europe with the support of UNDP and the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan.

