LINKS Europe Plans To Continue Supporting Azerbaijan On Karabakh De-Mining

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. LINKS Europe
plans to continue to actively support Azerbaijan in de-mining of
the Karabakh region until the process is fully completed, Links
EUROPE Director Dennis Sammut said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a roundtable event themed "Impact of mines on
returning former IDPs and their communities: need for international
solidarity" in Baku.
"I express my hope that the South Caucasus, in particular the
Karabakh region, will be completely free of landmines by 2030. In
doing so, I am convinced that we will work closely with Azerbaijan
and other international organizations to achieve this goal," Sammut
said.
He noted that international support and active publicity of the
terrible situation with Azerbaijan's mined territories is currently
required, adding that the problem affects not only Azerbaijan and
its solution requires joint efforts of the international
community.
In addition, Sammut emphasized that international solidarity
should match the scale of the problem.
"Despite the fact that some countries are already providing
support, this is only a drop in the ocean - an insufficient
response to the challenges facing Azerbaijan," he added.
The event was attended by members of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament), representatives of ANAMA (Azerbaijan Mine Action
Agency), Ombudsman's Office, relevant governmental and
non-governmental organizations, as well as UK Ambassador to Baku
Fergus Auld.
The event was organized by the "Azerbaijan Campaign Against
Landmines" Public Association together with LINKS Europe with the
support of UNDP and the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan.
