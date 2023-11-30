Azerbaijan Allots Funds For Revamp Of Barda-Aghdam-Asgaran Highway - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. President Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on the allocation of 5 million manat ($2.9
million) for the reconstruction of the Barda-Aghdam (40 km)-Asgaran
highway, Trend reports.
In order to reconstruct the Barda-Aghdam (40 km)-Asgaran highway
with a length of 18 kilometers, five million manat ($2.9 million)
has been allocated to the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan from the
amount specified in subparagraph 1.31.25 of "Distribution of funds
provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023
for state capital investments (investment expenditures)" approved
by the Order No. 3720 of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan dated January 23, 2023.
The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan is entrusted to provide
financing in the amount specified in Part 1 of this Decree.
The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is
entrusted to solve issues arising from this decree.
