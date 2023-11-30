Türkiye Achieved Creation Of Advanced Tech Ecosystem Over Past Decades - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Türkiye has
achieved the creation of a highly successful and advanced
technological ecosystem over the past 20 years, the country's
Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology Zekeriya Costu said at
the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku, Trend reports.
He noted that Türkiye built over 100 techno-parks, where
thousands of startups and technology companies innovate and develop
technologies.
"The country has a robust technological system thanks to the
steps taken by the country over the last 20 years. I'm confident
the situation in this field to improve in the future," emphasized
Costu.
He also highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for
education and retaining talent in the country.
The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30
and will end on December 1. The region's largest innovation summit,
is aimed at bringing together prominent organizations,
entrepreneurs, and investors to debate the topic of innovation and
potential alliances.
