Iran Values Involvement Of Domestic Start-Ups In Nuclear Industry Deputy Chief

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The activity of
start-up companies in the nuclear industry and technology is
important for Iran, said Pejman Shirmardi, deputy chief of the
Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports.
According to the deputy, Iran has considerable potential in this
industry, but it requires local enterprises to create various
equipment and supplies more efficiently and conveniently.
Shirmardi added that Iran uses nuclear industry and technology
to develop electricity, mechanics, various products (uranium and
others), physics, and other fields. For this reason, it has set a
goal to produce equipment and supplies at the expense of local
companies using local potential.
"The nuclear industry serves many functions. Iran has achieved
the initial step in this field with power production, is making
progress in agriculture and healthcare, and aims to make progress
in environmental preservation," he said.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes
only, but according to the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA), Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27
percent in the last three months and currently has 4,745 kilograms
of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed
for Iran in the JCPOA.
Citing recent international media estimates, Iran's 60 percent
enriched uranium reserves have climbed from 6.7 kg to 128 kg.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107515349
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.