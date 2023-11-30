İZİA Seeking To Apply AI In Azerbaijan's Industrial Parks

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Azerbaijan
Economic Zones Development Agency (İZİA) seeks to apply artificial
intelligence (AI) in Azerbaijan's industrial parks, Chairman of the
İZİA Board Elshad Nuriyev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the event "Top of Industrial Safety 2023" held in
Baku.
"Residents of Azerbaijan's industrial parks are currently most
interested in cutting-edge security technologies, such as the usage
of artificial intelligence tools and Internet of Things (IoT)
technologies," he emphasized.
Nuriyev noted that İZİA will pay special attention to minimizing
human intervention and ensuring security in the near future, giving
priority to technology.
The "Top of Industrial Safety 2023" event taking place in Baku
is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar
Aliyev and is held for the first time in Azerbaijan under the joint
organization of the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association and
the Azerbaijan State Research Institute for Occupational Safety and
Health.
