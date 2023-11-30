Azerbaijan Talks Its UPR Report Presented In Line With UN Human Rights Council's Rules

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan presented a report of the UN Human Rights Council on the Universal Periodic Review process, which is submitted every five years and reflects the work on ensuring the observance of human rights and freedom, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the International Conference "Human Rights - 75 Baku Conference: Promoting universality and indivisibility to address global and national challenges" dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Universal Periodic Review (UPR) is a unique mechanism of the Human Rights Council that calls for each UN Member State to undergo a peer review of its human rights records.

Yalchin Rafiyev noted that in response to the report presented, the majority of UN member states highly appreciated the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in the field of protection and promotion of human rights and recommended continuing them.

The conference has been jointly organized by the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, the UN Office in Azerbaijan and the Bar Association.

Representatives of state structures, international organizations and civil society institutions take part in the conference.

