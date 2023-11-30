Azerbaijan Talks Its UPR Report Presented In Line With UN Human Rights Council's Rules

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan
presented a report of the UN Human Rights Council on the Universal
Periodic Review process, which is submitted every five years and
reflects the work on ensuring the observance of human rights and
freedom, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said,
Trend reports.
He spoke at the International Conference "Human Rights - 75 Baku
Conference: Promoting universality and indivisibility to address
global and national challenges" dedicated to the 75th anniversary
of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
The Universal Periodic Review (UPR) is a unique mechanism of the
Human Rights Council that calls for each UN Member State to undergo
a peer review of its human rights records.
Yalchin Rafiyev noted that in response to the report presented,
the majority of UN member states highly appreciated the reforms
carried out in Azerbaijan in the field of protection and promotion
of human rights and recommended continuing them.
The conference has been jointly organized by the Office of the
Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, the UN
Office in Azerbaijan and the Bar Association.
Representatives of state structures, international organizations
and civil society institutions take part in the conference.
