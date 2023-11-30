Lachin To Have One Of Biggest Mosques Built On Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The currently under-construction mosque in the city of Lachin will become one of the largest in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, once ready, the Deputy Director of the "State Improvement Service of Lachin" OJSC Elnur Abdullayev said, Trend reports.

"The restoration and construction of mosques and temples, places of religious worship, are under special control as part of the construction work carried out in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation," he noted.

"Armenian vandalism did not spare places of worship, mosques, and other monuments in Lachin. During the Armenian occupation, significant dates on the stone walls were erased to present them to the world as written monuments of the Armenian people," the official pointed out.

"After the liberation of our lands, special attention is also paid to the restoration and reconstruction of these religious monuments, mosques, temples, in parallel with settlement and other infrastructure work," Abdullayev said.

Following the liberation of its territories from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan launched large-scale restoration and rebuilding of damaged and destroyed facilities, including mosques.

Along with mosque in Lachin, a new mosque is being built in liberated Zangilan city.

Restoration of the Juma mosque continues, while the Yukhari Govharagha and Saatli mosques in Shusha have already been restored.

