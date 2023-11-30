Lachin To Have One Of Biggest Mosques Built On Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The currently
under-construction mosque in the city of Lachin will become one of
the largest in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, once ready, the
Deputy Director of the "State Improvement Service of Lachin" OJSC
Elnur Abdullayev said, Trend reports.
"The restoration and construction of mosques and temples, places
of religious worship, are under special control as part of the
construction work carried out in the territories liberated from
Armenian occupation," he noted.
"Armenian vandalism did not spare places of worship, mosques,
and other monuments in Lachin. During the Armenian occupation,
significant dates on the stone walls were erased to present them to
the world as written monuments of the Armenian people," the
official pointed out.
"After the liberation of our lands, special attention is also
paid to the restoration and reconstruction of these religious
monuments, mosques, temples, in parallel with settlement and other
infrastructure work," Abdullayev said.
Following the liberation of its territories from the Armenian
occupation, Azerbaijan launched large-scale restoration and
rebuilding of damaged and destroyed facilities, including
mosques.
Along with mosque in Lachin, a new mosque is being built in
liberated Zangilan city.
Restoration of the Juma mosque continues, while the Yukhari
Govharagha and Saatli mosques in Shusha have already been
restored.
