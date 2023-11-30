A1qa Named In“Everest Group PEAK Matrix 2023” Report

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) a1qa can proudly announce that it has been included in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix 2023 report.



Being featured in this influential report is not just an accolade; it's a testament to the impact that the company has on the QA landscape.



Everest Group, a revered authority in industry assessments, meticulously evaluated 35 Quality Engineering (QE) service providers showcased on the PEAK Matrix®. Each provider profile offers an in-depth exploration of their service range, domain investments, case studies, solutions, and prominent Intellectual Property. This exhaustive study equips enterprises with insights to select the most suitable provider aligned with their demands and pressing challenges.



This achievement underscores a1qa's commitment to innovation, client-centric solutions, and their success in meeting clients' needs, be it reducing testing costs, increasing ROI, mitigating risks, or enhancing competitive advantage.



“Being in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix report reflects our dedication to advancing the frontiers of excellence in quality assurance. This inclusion states our strategic approach to helping our clients get ahead in the market and highlights the substantial impact we've had on raising industry standards.” says Pavel Novik, Head of testing department at a1qa



About a1qa



With a solid 20-year history in the QA sector, a1qa's team supports international clients in improving their software quality. With success in 1,500 projects, the QA team has helped over 800 clients streamline time-to-market, optimize budgets, and enhance customer experience through various QA services. a1qa's quality management system proudly holds certifications according to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 14001:2015.



About Everest Group



Everest Group is a globally recognized research firm specializing in technology and strategic business services. With a reputation for delivering insights, Everest Group equips enterprises to navigate the intricacies of a constantly evolving business terrain, enabling them to make decisions grounded in informed insights. Their comprehensive research spans various industries and geographies, providing a valuable resource for businesses seeking to navigate and excel in today's dynamic markets.



